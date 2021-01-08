On the Move: Christopher Monte

Christopher Monte recently joined HUB International, an insurance brokerage, as the company’s Upstate risk services coordinator and commercial insurance advisor.
He previously served as a producer and client executive at USI Insurance Services.
