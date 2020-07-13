On the Move: Clark Gillespy

Clark Gillespy was recently named global head of data center economic and community development for Google LLC at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View / Sunnyvale, California.

He is responsible for developing and managing the strategy for global data center advocacy, including economic development and the relationships between Google’s data centers and local communities worldwide.

Gillespy most recently held the position of principal at 2156 Connsulting LLC in Greenville. He previously served in multiple roles at Duke Energy, including president of the utility’s operations in South Carolina.

He is a graduate of The Wharton School, European University in Brussels, Belgium, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.