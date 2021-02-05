On the Move: Clay TaylorStaffFebruary 5, 2021 Clay Taylor recently joined Greer-based KTM Solutions as a senior technical designer. He has more than 30 years of experience in tooling and fixture design. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Dana Tumlin Jeannie PutnamFebruary 5, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Mary Helen Kelly StaffFebruary 5, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Mary Helen Kelly StaffFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Clay Taylor StaffFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Dana Tumlin Jeannie PutnamFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Chris Gibbs StaffFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Sam Jenkins StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Baileigh Wilson StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Jim Akerhielm StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Karen Baynes-Dunning StaffFebruary 4, 2021 Read More On the Move: Zach Halleck StaffFebruary 3, 2021