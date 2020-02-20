On the Move: Cody Sargent

Cody Sargent recently promoted to culture and content strategist at Crawford Strategy. Sargent’s innovative position was created out of the agency’s dedication to its core values of quality, responsibility, flexibility, respect and attitude. He was uniquely qualified for this position after working closely with Crawford Strategy CEO Marion Crawford for more than two years as executive communications liaison.

Sargent’s role will focus on enhancing internal culture, promoting the Crawford story, as well as community engagement and giving. He will also assist in business development and lead Crawford’s social media efforts, giving followers even greater insight into Crawford’s dedication to both business excellence and fun. Sargent will continue to interface with clients by joining the Crawford creative team as a content strategist, allowing him the opportunity to create compelling social media content for the unique organizations with which the agency works.

He found his passion for creative communications solutions through several leadership positions, jobs and internships while studying political science at Clemson University. Before joining Crawford, he worked in higher education marketing and national product sales strategy for a craft distillation group. Today, this native of the Upstate and lifelong Clemson Tiger works to build and promote the Crawford brand while helping clients craft messaging to do the same.