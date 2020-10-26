On the Move: Courtney Beasley

Courtney Beasley recently joined the United Way of Greenville County as vice president of marketing and communications.

She worked at Walker Sands, a Chicago-based marketing agency, for the past eight years and served as the vice president of marketing for the last two years.

Beasley was also involved with Chicago nonprofit Harmony, Hope & Healing, which works to help vulnerable individuals and families heal and rebuild through the restorative power of music.

She is a graduate of the University of Dayton and is pursuing a certificate in strategic marketing from Northwestern University.