On the Move: Dale Nalley

Dale Nalley recently rejoined Trehel Corp. as a senior project superintendent.

Nalley has worked in the construction industry since the beginning of his professional career. With more than 35 years of experience, he has honed his skills working on a wide variety of commercial construction projects. Nalley began his career as a carpenter, then furthered his knowledge by attending Greenville Technical College. By the time he was 19 years old, he was serving as a superintendent in Atlanta constructing various types of retail buildings.

In 1995, he joined Trehel Corp. During his 21-year tenure, he worked as a project superintendent and later senior project superintendent. Most recently, he worked for another general contractor. He is currently supervising the Greenville Technical College culinary project.