On the Move: Dan Cordaro

Dan Cordaro recently joined The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, as head golf professional.

He joins The Cliffs from Bear’s Paw Country Club in Naples, Florida, where he served as the first assistant golf professional for the club’s Jack Nicklaus-designed championship course. He also previously served as an assistant golf professional at Quail West Golf and Country Club in Naples.

Cordaro holds several industry qualifications, including his Swing Catalyst Level 1 and Callaway master fitting certifications. In addition, he received his training from Bill Harmon Golf School and the Professional Golf Management Program.