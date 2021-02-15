On the Move: Dan Weidenbenner

Dan Weidenbenner was recently elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

He serves as the executive director of Mill Community Ministries, a collection of social entrepreneurs working together for holistic development in underserved communities. They currently operate Village Launch, a grass-roots entrepreneur and small-business incubator; Village Wrench, a community-based bike shop; Mill Village Farms, an urban farm, youth employment and healthy food enterprise; and Village Engage, a faith-based community education and organizing platform.

Weidenbenner is a graduate of Furman University.