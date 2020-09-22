On the Move: David Kershaw

David Kershaw recently joined United Community Bank as vice president and legal counsel.

In this role, he works with the bank’s special assets and commercial credit counsel primarily on matters related to distressed loans, bankruptcies, collections, litigation, foreclosure and probate.

Kershaw previously worked for Fox Rothschild LLP, where he focused on bankruptcy, financial services and civil litigation. He also previously served as a judicial law clerk in the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of South Carolina.

Kershaw is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law and South Carolina State University.