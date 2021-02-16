On the Move: David Lominack

David Lominack was recently elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

He is market president of South Carolina for TD Bank, where he is responsible for commercial banking throughout the state.

Lominack currently serves on the executive committee for the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Peace Center for the Performing Arts and Prisma Health Upstate.

He previously served as chair for United Way of Greenville County, past chair of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and past chair of the South Carolina Bankers Association.