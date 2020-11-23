On the Move: David Orr

David Orr recently joined the boutique consulting firm W&W Holdings as a partner in the Upstate location.

He previously served as vice president of manufacturing and innovation for MacuLogix, a medical device manufacturer of advanced ophthalmic instruments. He has more than 20 years of experience leading engineering research and development, operations and business strategy to successfully commercialize industrial and biomedical products.

Orr is a graduate of Clemson University and continues to serve as an adjunct professor for the college’s bioengineering program.