On the Move: Dean Swartout

Dean Swartout recently joined GreenWood as project site manager at the Honeywell Aerospace Facility in Greer.

In this role, he manages the GreenWood team responsible for machinery preventive maintenance, total productive maintenance implementation, industrial hygiene support, process wastewater treatment, plant engineering project support and safety.

Swartout has 25 years of aerospace and industrial manufacturing experience with proficiency in maintenance, operations, project management, quality engineering, lean manufacturing, continuous improvement and safety. Prior to joining GreenWood, he spent several years at BMW in project management and quality engineering roles.

He is a graduate of Columbus State University in Georgia.