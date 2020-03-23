On the Move: Dee Nalley

Dee Nalley recently joined Trehel Corp. as a project superintendent to manage new construction and renovation projects for Milliken & Co.

After working for the industrial manufacturing industry for 31 years at Sealed Air Corp., Nalley transitioned into the field of commercial construction.

At Sealed Air, he was a lead coordinator, working on multimillion-dollar projects and global improvements. He also has experience self-performing smaller construction projects.

For the past three years, Nalley worked as an assistant superintendent at Evans General Contractors in North Carolina and South Carolina, constructing projects ranging from $3 million to $200 million.