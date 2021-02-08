On the Move: Diana FarfanStaffFebruary 8, 2021 Diana Farfan was recently elected to the board of directors of Greenville Center for Creative Arts. She is a ceramic sculpture artist. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Vee Popat StaffFebruary 8, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Thomas G. Sinclair StaffFebruary 8, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Jamie Compton StaffFebruary 8, 2021 Read More On the Move: Thomas G. Sinclair StaffFebruary 8, 2021 Read More On the Move: Diana Farfan StaffFebruary 8, 2021 Read More On the Move: Vee Popat StaffFebruary 8, 2021 Read More On the Move: Mary Helen Kelly StaffFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Clay Taylor StaffFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Dana Tumlin Jeannie PutnamFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Chris Gibbs StaffFebruary 5, 2021 Read More On the Move: Sam Jenkins StaffFebruary 4, 2021