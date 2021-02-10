On the Move: Dick Wilkerson

Dick Wilkerson was recently named the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health’s board chair.

He joined the IMPH board in 2014.

Wilkerson retired as chairman and president of Michelin North America in December 2011 after nearly 32 years with the company.

He previously held several senior positions with Michelin including chief operating officer for the company’s North American specialty tire product lines and executive vice president of human resources. During his career, he worked in Michelin operations in France, Scotland and North America.

Wilkerson is past chairman of the executive committee of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. He is also a past member of the board of directors of the Yellowstone Park Foundation. Previously, he served on the Clemson University President’s Advisory Board and the University of South Carolina National Advisory Council. He was named the 2010 Clemson Business Person of the Year. In 2011, the South Carolina School Board Association named him a Champion for Public Education.

He is a graduate of Duke University and has an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the College of Charleston and an honorary Doctor of Business Administration degree from Norwich University.