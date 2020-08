Don Erickson was recently named vice chair of the Greenville Area Development Corporation’s board of directors for 2020-2021.

He is a retired executive with more than 35 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, most recently serving as general manager and site director of Lockheed Martin’s 500-person site in Greenville, which provides aircraft sustainment, modification and production services.

Erickson is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology.