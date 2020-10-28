On the Move: Don Thompson

Don Thompson recently joined Cliffs Builders, a homebuilding program entirely operated by The Cliffs, as a dedicated project engineer.

He brings 20 years of homebuilding experience to The Cliffs, most recently serving as project manager for Sineath Construction in Weaverville, North Carolina. He also served as vice president of operations for Deltec Building Company in Asheville, North Carolina, where he launched and managed a turnkey homebuilding company.

Thompson is a member of the Asheville Home Builders Association and recognized as a North Carolina Accredited Master Builder and a North Carolina Certified Green Professional.