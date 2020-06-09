On the Move: Dr. Bridget Whaley

Dr. Bridget Whaley recently joined Jervey Eye Group as a general care optometrist at its Halton Road location in Greenville.

She most recently worked with Eyes on Eyes LLC in Charleston diagnosing, treating and co-managing a variety of ocular conditions in both children and adults. She conducted her primary care residency with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, working closely with attending optometrists and ophthalmologists in treating complex ocular diseases in the veteran population. During her postgraduate career, she received training and certification from the Valley Contax Scleral Lens Workshop to fit patients in customized lenses.

Whaley is a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University and the University of Scranton. She is also an active member of the American Optometric Association, Women in Optometry and College of Optometrists in Vision Development.