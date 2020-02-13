On the Move: Dr. Nika White

Dr. Nika White was recently selected as local city director for Walker’s Legacy.

White, founder of Nika White Consulting, LLC is a national authority and advocate for diversity, inclusion and equity. As an award-winning management and leadership consultant, keynote speaker, published author, and executive practitioner for DEI efforts across business, government, non-profit and education, she helps organizations break barriers and integrate inclusion into their business frameworks.

White is one of 10 Walker’s Legacy City Directors selected from a national call which garnered a pool of more than 100 applicants. Selected leaders will aid in furthering the Walker’s Legacy mission in their local business communities through impactful in-person programming and local engagement.