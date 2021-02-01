On the Move: Dr. Surabhi Gaur

Dr. Surabhi Gaur was recently named chief medical officer of Bon Secours St. Francis Health System’s Greenville market.

In her new role, she will oversee the acute care operations at St. Francis Downtown and St. Francis Eastside.

Gaur previously worked as an emergency medicine physician at Jefferson Hospital in Pittsburgh and director of the emergency department and chief medical officer at Uniontown Hospital in southwestern Pennsylvania.

She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Temple University in Philadelphia. She completed her residency in emergency medicine at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.