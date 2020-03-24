On the Move: Echo Bostrom

Echo Bostrom was recently named assistant general manager of Lakeside Lodge Clemson.

As assistant general manager, Bostrom will help recruit, train and manage the Lakeside Lodge team, oversee day-to-day operations, assist with sales and marketing efforts, and maintain high customer service standards across the property. She previously has worked for Southern Resort Group for the last six years and has held numerous managerial positions at The Residences at Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina, including front office, group sales and rooms division manager.