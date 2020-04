Ed Greene recently joined The Cliffs at Keowee Springs as food and beverage director.

Greene joins The Cliffs with more than 15 years of food and beverage experience, most recently serving as food and beverage manager of Patriots Point Links on the Charleston Harbor. He has worked with numerous acclaimed fine dining chefs over the course of his career and is the former co-owner and operator of Devereaux’s in Greenville. He also previously managed Palmetto Brewery.