On the Move: Elizabeth Davis

Elizabeth Davis was recently elected to a three-year term on United Way of Greenville County’s volunteer board of directors.

She is Furman University’s 12th president and a member of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges Council of Presidents as well as the Council of Independent Colleges Board of Directors.

Davis also serves as a member of the Greenville County Racial Equity and Economic Mobility Commission, where she is co-chair of the education subcommittee. In 2018, she received the William M. Burke Presidential Award for Excellence in Experiential Education for implementing The Furman Advantage, a vision for higher education that has received national attention.

She previously served as executive vice president and provost at Baylor University in Texas.

Davis is a graduate of Baylor University and Duke University.