On the Move: Ellen Stahlsmith

Ellen Stahlsmith was recently named senior vice president and senior commercial relationship manager of United Community Bank’s Upstate South Carolina team.

Stahlsmith joins United after more than three decades of experience in both middle-market and commercial community banking in Georgia and North Carolina. Her expertise includes commercial real estate lending, owner-occupied financing, commercial and industrial lending, and asset-based lending. For United, she will service markets from Greenville to areas south of Charlotte, North Carolina. Stahlsmith is a graduate of Furman University.