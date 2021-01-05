On the Move: Ely Middleton

Ely Middleton recently joined the Greenville-based marketing agency FUEL as a digital coordinator.

In this role, she supports various digital marketing initiatives, creates content, and manages, measures and optimizes campaign success.

Middleton most recently served as the social media community manager for Clemson University. She also completed internships at VisitGreenvilleSC and the monogrammed ecommerce gifts company Marleylilly, where she assisted in content creation and community engagement.

She is a graduate of Clemson University.