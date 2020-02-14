On the Move: Emma Pugliares

Emma Pugliares was recently named director of marketing for ECOS Paints.

Pugliares will develop and oversee a brand refresh in the U.S., including expanded marketing initiatives building upon the brand’s environmental platform and 30-year heritage. These initiatives include building a larger digital footprint, engaging with influencers and exploring partnerships with like-minded organizations.

She brings more than seven years of experience implementing marketing strategies, advocating for environmental and sustainability initiatives, and managing robust grant award programs. Prior to ECOS Paints, she worked at Social Venture Partners Boston and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Foundation.