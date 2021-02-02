On the Move: Erika McJimpsey

Erika McJimpsey was recently elected to the Spartanburg County Foundation’s board of trustees for a term of seven years.

She currently serves as the chief municipal judge for the city of Spartanburg, where she started the first Homeless Court in the Upstate of South Carolina.

McJimpsey is the first African American to hold the position of municipal judge for the city of Spartanburg. In 1996, she was hired as the first African American female prosecutor for the Seventh Judicial Circuit and worked as the circuit’s first full-time domestic violence prosecutor, as well as, previously serving as an attorney for the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and North Carolina Central School of Law. She was also commissioned as a first lieutenant and served as a Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Army Reserves.

McJimpsey has received numerous awards including the 2004 Ernest Fritz Hollings Award for Excellence in State Prosecution (Family Court), as well as being recognized by the Mary L. Thomas Award for Civic Leadership and Community Change for Faith.