On the Move: Fernando Coppola

Fernando Coppola was recently appointed executive chef of AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville Downtown, a new hotel which will open in early 2021.

In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the culinary direction for seven restaurants located at the hotel. He will also lead the catering and banquet services for the hotel’s nearly 10,000 square feet of dedicated space for meetings and events.

Coppola comes to AC Hotel Greenville Downtown from W Chicago City Center, where he served as executive chef and director of beverage and food. He has also worked as executive chef at W Retreat & Spa – Vieques Island and as chef de cuisine at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel in Qatar.

He is a graduate of Alicia Berger Cooking School.