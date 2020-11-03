On the Move: Frank E. Emory Jr.

Frank E. Emory Jr. was recently appointed to ScanSource’s board of directors.

He currently serves as executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Novant Health, a health care network with 15 hospitals and nearly 30,000 employees across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. In this role, he oversees compliance, legal, external affairs, internal audit, risk management, privacy, human resources and diversity and inclusion.

Prior to joining Novant Health in 2019, Emory served as a partner with international law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for 17 years, where he was co-head of the litigation and labor group and managing partner of the Charlotte office. He also served as partner at Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. from 1990 to 2001 and at Ferguson, Stein, Watt, Wallas & Adkins, P.A. from 1983 to 1990.

He currently serves as the chair of the board of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. He has held multiple leadership and advisory positions, including the chair of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, president of the Mecklenburg County Bar, eight years on the North Carolina Board of Transportation, executive committee member of the Duke University Board of Trustees and the first African American and youngest chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission. He received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, in 2001.

Emory is a graduate of Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law.