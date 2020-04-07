On the Move: Gary Lyons

Gary Lyons was recently added to Avison Young’s 2020 principal class. He joins more than 600 principals at the principal-owned and -led global commercial real estate firm.

Lyons joined Avison Young in 2013 at the firm’s Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, office. He helped the office grow its capital markets team to four team members prior to relocating to Avison Young’s Greenville office in July 2018. Lyons’ primary focus over the past 18 years has been sub-institutional grade investment properties in the office, industrial and multifamily sectors. In his leadership role in the Greenville office, he supports all capital markets’ transactions with a particular focus on the industrial sector.