On the Move: Gayle Starke

Gayle Starke recently joined The Cliffs at Walnut Cove as member services director.

Her experience in hospitality began when she transitioned from working as a professional performer at Walt Disney World to acting as a concierge at Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort. She also previously served as the spa front desk agent at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, and as the executive assistant and member concierge at Champion Hills Club in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Starke studied professional dance at Laine Theatre Arts College in London.