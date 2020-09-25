On the Move: Greg Clark

Greg Clark recently joined Ameris Bank’s South Carolina team as Upstate market president.

He previously served as an executive director for middle market banking for JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Clark also serves as a director on the boards of the South Carolina State Workforce Development Board, the USC/Columbia Technology Incubator and the Christ Church Episcopal School Booster Club. Clark previously served on the AMCREF Community Capital LLC Advisory Board, USC Moore School of Business Faber Entrepreneurship Center Advisory Board and the SCBIO Board of Directors.

He is a member of the Riley Institute Diversity Leaders Initiative and served in the United States Navy.

Clark is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina.