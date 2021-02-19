On the Move: Heather Mitchell

Photo provided

Heather Mitchell recently joined Greenville-based software company Kopis as account manager for business applications.

She previously worked in business development and HP networking and was a field account executive for technology company SYNNEX. She also worked with LG Electronics and managed its South Central territory for the LG Cloud team.

Mitchell is a graduate of Greenville Technical College and the University of South Carolina. She has also earned a Certificate of Spanish from La Universidad de Veracruzana.

