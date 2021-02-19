On the Move: Henry PellerinStaffFebruary 19, 2021 Photo provided Henry Pellerin was recently appointed to the Greenville Humane Society’s board of trustees. He is president and CEO of VantagePoint Marketing. Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Share 0 Share 0 Staff Staff Previous Article On the Move: Karen Schwartz StaffFebruary 18, 2021 Read More Next Article On the Move: Tyler Shoemaker StaffFebruary 19, 2021 Read More Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form. You May Also Like Read More On the Move: Chris Huebner StaffFebruary 19, 2021 Read More On the Move: Tyler Shoemaker StaffFebruary 19, 2021 Read More On the Move: Henry Pellerin StaffFebruary 19, 2021 Read More On the Move: Karen Schwartz StaffFebruary 18, 2021 Read More On the Move: Thomas Self StaffFebruary 18, 2021 Read More On the Move: Laura Turner StaffFebruary 18, 2021 Read More On the Move: James Malm StaffFebruary 18, 2021 Read More On the Move: Spencer Dixon StaffFebruary 17, 2021 Read More On the Move: Michael T. Pry StaffFebruary 17, 2021