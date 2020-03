Hope Emerson recently joined Infinity Marketing as a spring intern.

Emerson supports the agency’s social media team as a social media and public relations intern. In her role, she is responsible for assisting in developing, executing and reporting social strategy as well as drafting press releases and media contact lists.

Emerson has prior agency experience, most recently interning with Jeff Dezen Public Relations in Greenville. She currently attends Clemson University as a communication major.