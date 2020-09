Ian G. Conits recently joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an associate.

He focuses his practice on family law and business litigation. He previously practiced at an AmLaw 100 firm and served as special assistant for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greenville and as an assistant solicitor for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Conits is a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and Clemson University.