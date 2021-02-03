On the Move: J. Philip Land

J. Philip Land was recently elected a shareholder at law firm Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd.

He is a business lawyer whose clients include company owners, real estate developers, investment funds and international businesses. He represents clients in mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters and economic development transactions involving public-private partnerships.

Land is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, the University of South Carolina School of Law and Hampden-Sydney College.

