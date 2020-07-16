On the Move: Jack Shaw

Jack Shaw was recently awarded an honorary doctorate by Anderson University.

Shaw started his company, Jack E. Shaw Builders, in 1958 and currently serves as the founder, chairman of the board and president of Shaw Resources Inc., a residential and commercial real estate development and property management corporation.

Shaw has served as a corporate director of the BB&T Corporation, now Truist Financial Corporation; director and member of the executive committee of United Carolina Bancshares; vice chairman of United Carolina Bank of South Carolina; and director of Bank of Greer. He was elected as a trustee for the Greenville Health System, now Prisma Health, and served as its board chairman for a year of his term.

He also represented Greenville County in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Shaw is a graduate of Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, as well as Elon University in Elon, North Carolina.