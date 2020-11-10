On the Move: James Jordon

James Jordon recently joined the board of directors of Homes of Hope.
He is currently the president at JCC General Contractors. He also founded Dynasty Real Estate and Investments and co-founded Wisconsin Amusement Concepts and Dynasty Food Group.
James Jordon recently joined the board of directors of Homes of Hope.
He is currently the president at JCC General Contractors. He also founded Dynasty Real Estate and Investments and co-founded Wisconsin Amusement Concepts and Dynasty Food Group.
Subscribe now to our newsletter
Input your search keywords and press Enter.