On the Move: James Jordon

James Jordon recently joined the board of directors of Homes of Hope.

He is currently the president at JCC General Contractors. He also founded Dynasty Real Estate and Investments and co-founded Wisconsin Amusement Concepts and Dynasty Food Group.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0