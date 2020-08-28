On the Move: James McKay

James McKay recently joined Avison Young as a senior associate in Greenville.

He focuses on commercial retail sales and leasing in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson area.

McKay began his career in commercial real estate as a primary leasing agent with Reliance Realty Advisors, a multimillion-square-foot retail portfolio with properties all over the Southeast. He joined Lee & Associates in 2018.

He is actively pursuing his CCIM designation, which recognizes experts in the disciplines of commercial and investment real estate, and is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.