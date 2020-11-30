On the Move: James Scott

James Scott recently joined The Cliffs at Keowee Springs as general manager.

He comes to The Cliffs from The Ford Plantation Club in Savannah, where he served since 2005 and most recently held the role of assistant general manager.

With more than 30 years of hospitality and private club experience, Scott has also worked with brands such as the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and Buckhead Life Restaurant Group.

He is an active member of the Club Managers Association of America and holds the association’s certified club manager designation.

Scott is a graduate of Valdosta State University.