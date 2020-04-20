On the Move: James Stevens

James Stevens was recently appointed director of Clemson University’s school of architecture. He is scheduled to assume this role on June 1.

Stevens previously served as Lawrence Technological University’s chair of architecture and was the founding director of the college’s digital design and fabrication studio, makeLab. He is a recipient of the AIA Henry Adams Medal for Excellence in the Study of Architecture and was named a Fulbright Scholar in Albania. He also served as principal and vice president of the architectural firm Peterson, Eure and Associates in New Bern, North Carolina.

He is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, North Carolina State University and the University of Ferrara in Italy.