On the Move: Jane Finney Hall

Jane Finney Hall recently joined Crawford Strategy as an account director.

In this role, she is responsible for maintaining and strengthening relationships between the agency and clients in industries ranging from destination marketing and health care to banking and higher education.

Hall has more than 25 years of agency experience with a background of managing accounts for national and international brands. She has worked with advertising agencies such as Y&R, Arnold Worldwide and Grey.

Hall is a graduate of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.