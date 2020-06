Jason Richards has recently named global business director at NAI Earle Furman.

He is responsible for helping all business lines across the firm’s six offices in the Carolinas realize business growth opportunities throughout the region and beyond.

Richards first joined the firm as vice president and was named chief operating officer in 2011 and a shareholder in 2016. He also currently serves as vice-chair of the NAI Global Leadership Board and will assume the position of chair in 2021.