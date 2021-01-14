On the Move: Jeff Tennyson

Jeff Tennyson was recently named to the 2020 Mortgage Global 100 list.

Mortgage Professional America created the Mortgage Global 100 to honor global industry leaders who are making a difference in today’s mortgage market.

Tennyson is currently the president and CEO of Lima One Capital, where he is responsible for the company’s overall business strategy and day-to-day operations.

He has more than 30 years of financial services leadership, operating and executive experience. In addition, he is a founding member and currently serves on the executive advisory council for the National Private Lenders Association.

Tennyson was previously president of Clayton Holdings and served as founding CEO and COO for B2R Finance. He also previously held C-level positions at Strategic Growth Bank, EquiFirst Mortgage Corp and Anchor Glass Container Corporation.

He is a certified public accountant and is a graduate of Harding University and Harvard Business School.