On the Move: Jeff Tyrrell

Jeff Tyrrell was recently promoted to operations director of both The Cliffs Valley and The Cliffs at Glassy.

He has been with The Cliffs for nearly three years serving as the general manager of The Cliffs Valley. He was previously the general manager at Casper Country Club in Casper, Wyoming, and the director of operations at The Territory Golf & Country Club in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Tyrrell is a member of the Club Management Association of America and recently served as the regional co-chair of the Carolinas Chapter. He studied at the University of Nebraska.