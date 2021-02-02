On the Move: Jenna Bates

Jenna Bates recently joined Ameris Bank as a commercial banker.

In this role, she will be responsible for expanding commercial banking relationships throughout the area.

Bates previously worked with Wells Fargo Bank where she was a personal banker, business associate, business relationship manager and, most recently, a commercial relationship manager. Prior to entering the banking industry, she worked in the public relations and marketing field.

She is a graduate of the College of Charleston and Clemson University. She also currently serves as chair of the American Cancer Society Upstate South Carolina Executive Leadership Council and is secretary for CREW Upstate South Carolina.