On the Move: Jennifer Mihalic

Jennifer Mihalic was recently promoted to assistant news director at WYFF-TV.

She is an 18-year veteran of the station and will be only the second person to hold the position in WYFF’s history. She succeeds Lee Brown, who retired in 2020 after a 44-year career with the station.

Mihalic interned with WYFF in 2001 before being hired in 2002. Over the span of her career, she has been a producer on every newscast. In 2009, she helped launch “Chronicle.” She was promoted to her most recent position, executive producer, in 2016 and helped launch the 4 p.m. newscast.

She has won numerous awards including a National Headliner, Edward R. Murrow, Southeast Regional EMMY and South Carolina Broadcasters Association awards.

Mihalic is a graduate of Winthrop University.