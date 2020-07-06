On the Move: Jennifer Strom

Jennifer Strom was promoted to clubhouse manager of The Cliffs Valley.

She brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience to her new role. She joined The Cliffs in 2017 as food and beverage director and completed her introductory sommelier course with the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2018.

Strom previously spent more than 12 years rising through the ranks in food and beverage management and service with Marriott International in both Savannah, Georgia, and the Albany, New York, area, and spent nearly five years at the New Albany Country Club.