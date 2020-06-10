On the Move: Jerry Howard

Jerry Howard was recently named president of Greenville-based InSite Consulting.

Howard began his professional career with the Greenville County Planning Commission before joining the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, first as industrial manager and later as its vice president for economic development. He joined the Anderson County Development Office as director in 1997, returning to Greenville County to help launch the GADC in 2001.

Howard was the inaugural president and CEO of the Greenville Area Development Corporation, serving from 2001 to 2013. Most recently, he was manager of employee relations for Greenville Technical College’s Division of Economic Development and Corporate Training. In this liaison role, he partnered directly with decision-makers in manufacturing, warehouse/distribution and service-based companies to identify their training needs and collaborated with Greenville Tech instructors and department heads to design customized training protocols for onsite or classroom delivery. He also coordinated training grants through local and state agencies such as Apprenticeship Carolina, SC Works, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the Appalachian Regional Council of Governments and the Workforce Investment Board.

Howard is a graduate of Clemson University and the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.